Commonplace

Commonplace

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Steve Shannon's avatar
Steve Shannon
8h

Housing, transportation, food, health care, child care, debt. There’s your trouble.

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David Foster's avatar
David Foster
8h

"Yes, the inflation data shows a declining cost every year for having that amazing computer in your pocket. It keeps getting more advanced. It can transfer more data than ever. But that’s a chunk out of the family budget that simply didn’t exist in a prior generation"...it replaces the need to buy a camera, also a watch...is a cell phone + service plan really more expensive than a landline phone (w long distance bills) plus camera and watch?

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