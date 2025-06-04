Exploring the New World with Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance joined Oren Cass at American Compass’s five-year anniversary celebration for a wide-ranging discussion of the ongoing political realignment, the importance of conservative economics, and where the movement goes from here.

During their conversation at the New World Gala, Vance and Cass discuss the rapid shift in conservative thinking on issues like trade, industrial policy, and education, as well as the Trump administration’s strategies for prioritizing workers, families, and communities. Finally, Vance offers his advice for young conservatives looking to help build a conservative movement oriented toward the common good.