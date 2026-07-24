Commonplace

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ban nock's avatar
ban nock
10h

I'm used to insurance companies tracking driving via smart phone and a tiny box they give us to put in the glove box. Come to find out Tesla takes it a step further by giving you demerits for every sharp turn, fast stop, or even,,,, get this,,, tailgating. If only there were a way to operate an ejection seat for tailgaters too. Heavy use of full self driving gets perfect scores and even negates some of your bad scores. Awaiting the day China sends US tailgaters to reeducation camps, no more tailgating running dog capitalist roaders.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
10h

Connected cars should be banned whether they come from China or not. Having Made in America electronic spies doesn't give me the warm fuzzies.

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