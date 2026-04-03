Commonplace

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ban nock's avatar
ban nock
1d

On the dairy farms... The NYT quotes a farmer saying the price we pay for milk would double. So I went looking for percent of cost of gallon that is labor, average wage of illegal dairy worker Wisconsin, etc. To double the price a farmer would have to pay a legal worker between $80 and $90 an hour.

I often run across similar in "news" stories, but seldom so easily falsified. It's like the fact checkers no longer work there, or they suspend disbelief when they go to work, or maybe they don't care if what they are saying is blatantly untrue.

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
2d

Hey, defense conractors have to eat too.

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