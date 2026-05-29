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Engineer Guy's avatar
Engineer Guy
1h

As long as both parties focus on the stock market and financial engineering, manufacturing cannot survive. I spent 40 years in manufacturing. Just went to my college reunion. All the engineers that switched to financial sales and advice are now worth 100-200 x more than me……and I graduated at top of dept in on,y 3 years from on of top 10 Chemical engineering schools in the country. Our congress can’t even pass a no stock trading rule (forget Trump 3,711 trades last reporting period. We need Mike Rowe as head of Commerce department.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
2h

The best example of Bessent's point is the extraordinary mobilization of industry for WW2. We had a robust manufacturing base in the civilian sector. Kaiser pivoted from civil engineering to producing massive numbers of ships building the shipyards first. We would be hard pressed to do that today.

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