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forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
3h

If bombing them back to the Stone Age were justified, as perhaps it was in ww2, then I could get behind it.

But Iran didn’t start this war. Genocide over a war you started whose outcome you caused seems pretty ridiculous.

I was fine with what isreal did in Gaza because it was provoked and dealing with an active and unforgivable threat. But it seems clear that this most recent round of escalation is at their behest and their interest and not ours.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
27m

If you paid attention to Trump's specific threats which were bridges and power plants which are hardly the end of civilization. In other words what Clinton did in Serbia. Serbia is functional again. The Left and panicons got all twitterpated about the summary which was typical Trump hyperbole. At no time did he say anything about nukes. And it was the Chinese who twisted Iranian arms about negotiations. Yeah, they were protecting their investments which proved they are serious people. Unlike the Europeans.

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